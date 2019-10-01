



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just a day after California lawmakers signed a bill into law which allows student-athletes to be paid, officials in Pennsylvania are attempting to follow suit.

Democratic State Representatives Dan Miller and Ed Gainey, both out of Allegheny County, are set to introduce the “Fair Pay To Play Act,” which will be very similar to California’s new law which is set to take effect in 2023. The law will let college student-athletes get fairly compensated for their work and effort with endorsement deals and other similar ventures.

Announcement: NCPA partners w @RepDanMiller & @RepGainey to introduce bill to allow college athlete pay for name, image & likeness in Pennsylvania! Justice is coming to PA college athletes! This & more in @TIME https://t.co/bhyhO4VWyT — NCPA (@NCPANOW) October 1, 2019

Miller and Gainey say that today’s society with billion dollar TV deals and major gaming initiatives, the limitations placed on the college student-athletes are harsh.

“Athletes are forced to give up their rights and economic freedom while the colleges make hundreds of millions of dollars off of their talent and likeness,” Miller said. “This bill would help to balance the scales by allowing them to sign endorsements, earn compensation, and hire agents to represent their interests in exchange for the work they do, and the benefit provided to the college.”

“Our student-athletes give their blood, sweat and tears to a sport they love, while colleges, universities and corporations reap the financial benefits of their work,” Gainey said. “If a college football head coach can earn $4.8 million for coaching ‘amateur student-athletes,’ and if corporations can earn billions of dollars using the players’ names and faces, then how is it not fair for them to earn some sort of financial compensation? The chances of a professional contract and thus a payout for all of their hard work and pain are tiny, and we owe it to them to level the playing field.”

The new “Fair Pay To Play Act” will not include community colleges.

The proposed legislation is set to hit the entire PA House of Representatives soon.