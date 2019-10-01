



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 is going cashless.

For thousands of drivers entering Pennsylvania from Ohio and driving the Greensburg Bypass, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will gladly take your cash for now.

But Turnpike Spokesman Carl DeFebo, Jr. said the facilities are becoming cashless tolls on Oct. 27.

Now, the cash toll entering the Pennsylvania Turnpike from Ohio is $7.90, and the E-ZPass rate is $5.50.

When the Gateway Toll Plaza goes cashless Oct. 27th, the cash option will be replaced by toll-by-plate, which will cost $12.20. E-ZPass’ fee will be $5.90.

“The toll-by-plate rate is set to more closely reflect the cost of collecting that toll,” Defebo said. “The turnpike takes a picture of the license plate, generates an invoice, and it’s mailed to the owner of that vehicle.”

DeFebo said E-ZPass customers save about 30 percent and about 85 percent of turnpike customers are using an E-ZPass.

Drivers on the turnpike said the turnpike is sending a clear message.

“It’s worth signing up for E-ZPaas,” one driver said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is hosting an online public meeting Tuesday night to explain cashless tolling, which is slated to go statewide by 2022.

To join in the conversation and get your questions answered, click here .

The site opens to join at 6:00 p.m., and the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.