



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The creator of the famous “Mr. Yuk” warning stickers was honored by the City of Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, the City of Pittsburgh honored Dr. Richard Moriarty, a retired pediatrician.

He created the stickers in 1971 and founded the Pittsburgh Poison Center Network in 1973.

Dr. Moriarty is now a board member at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

“You try to do your best with what you got and to be recognized this way is amazingly humbling and such a wonderful thing to have happen,” Dr. Moriarty said.

He said before “Mr. Yuk,” the traditional poison warning was a skull and crossbones — which also happened to be part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ logo.