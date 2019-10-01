PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Crews are still cleaning up nearly two weeks after a massive water main break in Carrick, but, residents like Chuck and Mary Buel can’t live in their house because there’s no gas or electricity.

On the day of the break, the water was above the basement doors almost reaching the first floor. Now their yard is a dumping place for their property.

“it takes time. We don’t know yet. There is no timetable. Just one day at a time,” said Chuck.

Mary is just hoping everything gets fixed so they can get back into their house. They are staying with family members for now.

Rose Gitzen and her daughter, Wendy Gitzen, live adjacent to the Buels. Their house has been condemned.

The Gitzens moved from a hotel to a home in Birmingham Cemetery.

They still have hope after learning the water company increased housing for displaced residents from 30 to 60 days.

“I’m trying to have faith in that. I’m still worried and nervous. I’m hoping that they are going to make everything whole. Although nothing will ever be the same,” said Wendy.

Pennsylvania Water told KDKA they promise to make things right and they are working as fast as they can.

Gary Lobaugh, the External Affairs Manager with the company said, “Pennsylvania American Water continues to work with the families in the East Agnew Area impacted by the September 20 water main break to address the property damaged and most importantly attempt to reduce the stresses associated with this unfortunate event.”

“Our insurance company and our disaster restoration services contractor continue to work directly with affected residents to assess the damage and determine their respective pre-loss conditions,” said Lobaugh.

The company continues to assess the damage and mitigate any hazards in the short-term to resolve these claims and address all property damage.”

Penn American Water is still investigating why this water main failed well before the end of its expected useful life.