MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Two incidents of suspected bed bugs were found in the Steel Valley School District, leading to the canceling of classes.
In a letter, the superintendent said suspected bed bugs were found Monday in a high school classroom and Tuesday in a middle school student’s bookbag.
Classes at all schools within the Steel Valley School District are canceled Wednesday because of suspected bed bugs.
The cases were handled and custodians cleaned both rooms, the letter stated.
The district said they have no information that leads them to believe the schools have an infestation of bed bugs.
