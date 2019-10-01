SALTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Kiski School has become the first boarding school in the nation to reset its tuition rate.

The all-boys school is reseting its annual tuition rate for the upcoming 2020 to 2021 academic year. Tuition will drop from $61,300 to $48,500.

In a press release, the school said the decision comes as the average tuition cost at boarding schools is increasing much faster than the median household income.

“Simply put, we said ‘enough is enough’ and decided it was time for a change. This tuition reset is a significant milestone in ensuring the Kiski mission continues well into the future,” Headmaster Christopher Brueningsen said in a press release.

The Kiski School’s website said the boarding school will shift to a “philanthropy-driven tuition model.”

The school recently completed a $35 million capital campaign.