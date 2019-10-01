



YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple first responders were on the scene in Westmoreland County after a tractor trailer tore through Youngwood, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened on Third Street in Youngwood, Westmoreland County shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire department says a tractor trailer smashed into parked cars. Witnesses tell KDKA the truck was swerving before it hit another car with a woman and children inside.

The truck then tore down a traffic signal pole, bringing live wires onto the road, before it rammed into a woman’s garage.

The impact from the crash caused oil and gas to drain out, Youngwood fire officials said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt or injured.

A neighbor says her grandson was waiting for the bus when the parked car was hit just steps away from him.

“He saw the car coming towards him and jumped out of the way, or he could have been severely (hurt) or killed by the car hitting him on the steps,” Cynthia Estes said.

The woman tells KDKA her grandson wasn’t hurt, but the two of them are still shaken up.

South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department and the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene as well.

The facebook posts thanks residents for their patience during the rush hour traffic.

State Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.