Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– People enjoy both beer and chocolate, so why not combine them?
On Thursday, October 3, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will make its debut.
The two companies collaborated to make a dark beer made with Hershey’s iconic chocolate.
Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette were told that the 4.7% alcohol-by-volume beer, brewed with caramel and dark-roasted malts, “pairs well with everything from barbecued and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.”
According to Yuengling, this is the brewery’s first beer collaboration and the first time Hershey’s has partnered with an alcohol brand.
The original brew will only be available from October through February.
Click here to find the closest location that sells this craft-brew.
You must log in to post a comment.