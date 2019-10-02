



BALDWIN (KDKA) — Backups are what drivers will be dealing with for a while on Becks Run Road.

A stretch of Becks Run in Baldwin needs repaired after the massive water main break on East Agnew Avenue in Carrick caused a lot of damage to surrounding homes and roads. Construction started on that stretch Wednesday.

“I might go back towards my house, and go down, and down Carson Street that way, if I have to,” said Christine Kalberer, of West Mifflin.

Pennsylvania American Water says crews will be working on the road Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on weekends as needed.

During that time, traffic will be limited to one lane in the construction zone between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers are being encouraged to give themselves some extra time when heading to their destination.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

That’s what Kalberer said she’s been doing because of some previous traffic tie-ups due to the water main break.

“It depends on how much traffic I sit in. Usually about 10 to 15 minutes. So it’s not too bad, but it’s still a pain,” said Kalberer.

“It’s a little annoying, but, you know, I feel like they’ve done a pretty good job about keeping it moving and trying to keep everyone happy,” said Laura Campbell, of Brentwood.

Penn American water doesn’t expect any disruptions to water service during the project.

They said they expect to complete the stretch of Becks Run Road by mid-November.