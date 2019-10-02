Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT announced that the Boulevard of the Allies will be closed this weekend for paving work.
The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4 and last through Monday morning.
PennDOT says it will try to open the road for an hour and a half after the Pittsburgh Penguin’s game on Saturday, October 5, to allow fans to travel.
They are also going to attempt to open the road for an hour and a half after the Pittsburgh Steelers game ends on Sunday, October 6.
This schedule is subject to change.
You must log in to post a comment.