Filed Under:Blvd. of the Allies, Closure, PennDOT, Pittsburgh Peguins, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PennDOT announced that the Boulevard of the Allies will be closed this weekend for paving work.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4 and last through Monday morning.

PennDOT says it will try to open the road for an hour and a half after the Pittsburgh Penguin’s game on Saturday, October 5, to allow fans to travel.

They are also going to attempt to open the road for an hour and a half after the Pittsburgh Steelers game ends on Sunday, October 6.

This schedule is subject to change.

