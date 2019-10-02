  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Police and medics were on the scene after a driver crashed a car into a house in Bentleyville.

On Wednesday at around 4 p.m., officials arrived to find one vehicle with moderate damage and a house with moderate structural damage.

The driver lost control along Beallsville Road and smashed into a closed-in porch.

Officials said they placed a temporary brace to ensure stability until restoration arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

(Photo Credit: Bentleyville Fire-Rescue)

Comments