PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne Incline is closing once again due to concerns about bed bugs.

Officials say the incline is closing today at 3 p.m. for additional cleaning after bed bugs were discovered on Monday.

It is scheduled to reopen at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The incline reopened early Tuesday morning after exterminators worked overnight to clear both cars of a bed beg infestation.

However, officials did say follow-up treatments would be needed.

The Port Authority will operate a shuttle bus from the upper station on Grandview Avenue to the lower station on West Carson Street.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

