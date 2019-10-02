PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Duquesne Incline is closing once again due to concerns about bed bugs.
Officials say the incline is closing today at 3 p.m. for additional cleaning after bed bugs were discovered on Monday.
It is scheduled to reopen at 5:30 a.m. Friday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The Duquesne Incline will be closing today at 3:00 p.m. and will be shut down until 5:30 Friday morning. Crews will be working to clean the cars due to additional bed bug issues.
The incline reopened early Tuesday morning after exterminators worked overnight to clear both cars of a bed beg infestation.
However, officials did say follow-up treatments would be needed.
The Port Authority will operate a shuttle bus from the upper station on Grandview Avenue to the lower station on West Carson Street.
