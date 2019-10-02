



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Just days after announcing they’ve filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Forever 21 has released which stores they will be closing.

The teen clothing retailer has locations at three Pittsburgh-area malls, The Mall at Robinson, Monroeville Mall and South Hills Village.

According to the list released Wednesday, the shop inside Monroeville Mall is slated for closure.

Additionally, the Forever 21 at the Millcreek Mall in Erie will also close down.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles said earlier this week it would be closing up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s. But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style.

