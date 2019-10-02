



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted for the murder of a woman in Georgia turned himself into police in Pittsburgh overnight, according to the sheriff in Lumpkin County, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says 22-year-old Austin Stryker, of Dawsonville, is in police custody in Pennsylvania. They are working now to extradite him back to Georgia.

According to investigators in Georgia, Stryker was wanted in connection with the death of 21-year-old Hannah Bender.

CBS 46 in Georgia reports that Bender’s body was found in a shallow grave near a highway. Her mother filed a missing person’s report after she went missing.

Authorities were searching for him in West Virginia after he and 78-year-old Jerry Harper, a person of interest in the case, were spotted in a Ford Explorer in Clay County. Harper was arrested last month in Dawson County, Georgia.

Austin Todd Stryker, 22, wanted for murder in connection w/ Hannah Bender’s death, & Jerry Kyle Harper, 78, were last seen in Clay County, WV. They are believed to be in a white 2000 Ford Explorer with GA Tag PXH4402. ☎️ 800-597-8477 or 706-864-0414 w/ info. Stryker⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SGJYDNEgPT — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 26, 2019

He is facing charges for the concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Two other young men from Georgia are also facing charges in Bender’s death.

Dylan Reid, 19 is charged with tampering with evidence and concealing death, and Isaac Huff, 18, is charged with concealing death.

Austin Todd Stryker has turned himself in. He is in police custody in Pennsylvania. Efforts to return him to GA are in progress. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) October 2, 2019

CBS 46 reports Stryker’s girlfriend is also charged in the case.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.