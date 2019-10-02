PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ahead of tomorrow night’s home opener against the Buffalo Sabres, the Penguins have recalled defenseman John Marino from the American Hockey League.
The Penguins also confirmed Bryan Rust’s status on long-term injured reserve.
Marino played in five of the six preseason games an scored two assists.
The Penguins acquired Marino from the Edmonton Oilers on July 26 for their 2021 sixth-round pick. He then signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Penguins on August 8.
Marino most recently played in the NCAA as a defenseman for Harvard University where he scored 42 points over 101 career games.
The Penguins are scheduled to take on the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena to begin the 2019-20 season.
You must log in to post a comment.