PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Allegheny County Executive Candidate Matt Drozd will hold a press conference to discuss alleged Allegheny County Jail issues.
Drozd believes that County Executive Rich Fitzgerald did not place a high priority on issues involving the jail.
He also believes that if the trend continues at the County Prison, the taxpayers of Allegheny County will incur dramatic increases in the cost of operating the jail.
Today, Drozd will be discussing how he will make a turn around if elected.
