HEMPFIELD (KDKA) — Police are investigating a vehicle accident in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say one person was injured after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole.
It happened early Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Stone Church Road.
The Youngwood Fire Chief posted on twitter saying, “On scene: one pickup truck into a pole and tree, wires and poles down with injuries on Stone Church Road. Roadway closed.”
On scene: one pickup truck into a pole and tree , wires and poles down with injuries on Stone Church Road . Roadway closed pic.twitter.com/GkKOSzZrPw
— Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) October 2, 2019
There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.
