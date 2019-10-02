  • KDKA TVOn Air

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) — Police are investigating a vehicle accident in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers say one person was injured after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Stone Church Road.

The Youngwood Fire Chief posted on twitter saying, “On scene: one pickup truck into a pole and tree, wires and poles down with injuries on Stone Church Road. Roadway closed.”

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries at this time.

