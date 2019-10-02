



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live Kitchen making wings!

Sticky Baked Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken wings, split, tips discarded

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice, from 1 lime

Sauce:

3 tablespoons clover honey

1 tablespoon Korean chili paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed

Directions:

For the wings: Place the wings in a resealable plastic bag. To the wings, add the sesame oil, soy sauce and lime juice. Seal the bag and mix the wings around to coat in the marinade. Place the wings in the refrigerator and marinate for 3 hours.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Spread the wings on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.

For the sauce: While the wings are baking, combine the honey, chili paste, soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice and garlic in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until smooth. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and cook until the mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes.

Remove the wings from the oven and brush with the sauce. Using a metal spatula, toss to coat well. Return the tray to the oven and cook an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until glazed and cooked through. Toss the cooked wings to coat well, and serve.

Serves: 4