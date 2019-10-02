Comments
SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A volunteer fire department in Armstrong County held quite a fundraiser for a little girl battling cancer.
The South Buffalo VFD hosted a truck and tractor pull for 6-year-old Ella Conroy last weekend.
On Tuesday, they presented little Ella and her family with a check for more than $30,000.
The Freeport girl is fighting an aggressive cancer on her spine for the second time in her young life.
She’s currently undergoing chemotherapy once a week for the next year.
