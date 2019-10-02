Filed Under:Armstrong County, cancer, Local TV, South Buffalo Township, South Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A volunteer fire department in Armstrong County held quite a fundraiser for a little girl battling cancer.

The South Buffalo VFD hosted a truck and tractor pull for 6-year-old Ella Conroy last weekend.

 

On Tuesday, they presented little Ella and her family with a check for more than $30,000.

The Freeport girl is fighting an aggressive cancer on her spine for the second time in her young life.

 

She’s currently undergoing chemotherapy once a week for the next year.

