



HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — After finding bed bugs in their school district, Steel Valley decided to cancel classes Wednesday. Now, workers are making sure the district’s buildings are bed bug free.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said there was a bed bug found in a middle school student’s gym bag on Tuesday, and on Monday, they discovered bed bugs in a high school classroom.

“I’ve seen people in the community that have had them and you may have to throw away your whole house in some aspect if you don’t know what you’re doing,” said Rachel Sickler, a parent.

KDKA spoke to the superintendent about the situation.

“I understand parents’ concern. Bed bugs are difficult and expensive to treat. It’s uncommon for a school to have an infestation and we don’t believe there is one at the district,” Edward Wehrer, the superintendent, said.

Wehrer says the district is working with an exterminator and all five of their buildings are being treated.

But what they’re being treated with has some parents concerned.

“Is it safe? Was it on desks and school books? Did they pick up our kids’ stuff,” said Sickler.

The school says they contacted the Allegheny County Health Department and were told that bed bugs are not known to carry diseases and that they didn’t need to close their schools.

However, the district did so just as a precaution.

The school will reopen Thursday.