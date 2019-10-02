Comments
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA)– The Allegheny County Health Department announced that a feral cat brought to a state laboratory tested positive for rabies.
The cat was found in Baldwin Borough near the intersection of Campbell Drive and Fidelity Drive.
Rabies can be transmitted by animal bites and scratches and can be fatal if left untreated.
Officials urge residents to always avoid contact with stray or wild animals to prevent rabies exposure.
Also, make sure that pets are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations.
This is the 23rd rabid animal reported in Allegheny County. So this year 16 raccoons, five bats, and two cats have been reported.
