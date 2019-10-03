BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County man is facing charges, accused of pointing a gun at several children in his neighborhood after they kicked a ball into his neighbor’s yard.

Butler City Police say Scott Spahn is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

According to police, the incident happened last Thursday just after 6 p.m. on Fourth Avenue in Butler.

Investigators say Spahn and was on his porch talking to one of his neighbors when a group of kids playing nearby kicked a ball into the neighbor’s yard.

The children ranged from the ages of 10-12.

Police say the neighbor went and retrieved the ball and held it out to the children, saying “it belongs to him now.”

Authorities say Spahn told officers that he was sticking up for his neighbor, but the children said he unwrapped a shirt he was carrying and pulled out a gun.

Police say he pointed it at the kids and threatened them.

The children fled and called 911 for help. When police arrived, they ordered a search warrant and seized a black Ruger .44 revolver. Spahn was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Butler County Jail.