



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making his fall classic!

Casbah Pork Chop with Butternut Squash Risotto, Greens, Garlic Cream

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 ea. 12 oz. Pork loin chops

2-4 Tbs. Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Butternut Squash Risotto

Garlic Cream

Greens

Veal Jus

Directions:

1. Prepare sauce and greens ahead of time and hold warm. Have risotto in progress when you begin to cook the chops.

2. Fire up the grill or heat a grill skillet. Preheat oven to 425°.

3. Lightly oil chops and season well with salt and pepper.

4. Place chops on grill or in iron skillet. Let cook for 3-4 minutes and quarter turn. Grill 3-4 minutes more and flip. Repeat marking on second side.

5. Place chops into oven to finish. USDA recommends cooking to an internal temperature of 145°. When done, remove from grill/pan and allow to rest.

6. While chops are roasting in the pan, make risotto.

7. Remove chops from the skillet. Return to stove over medium heat. Place a pile of risotto on a plate. Place a portion of greens next to it. Place finished chop atop greens and risotto. Sauce around with garlic cream. Napé with pan sauce.

Greens

1 # Greens (Mustards, kale, collards, dandelion, endives, or a mixture)

2 Tbs. olive oil

2-3 cloves garlic, sliced

Ground black pepper

1. Stem, chop, and wash greens. Drain well.

2. Heat olive oil in pan. Add pork and brown slightly

3. Add onion and caramelize.

4. Add garlic and cook until white.

5. Add greens and cook until wilted. Season with pepper as necessary.

Butternut Squash Risotto

Approx. 1 1/2 qt. chicken stock, brought to a boil and kept hot

2 Tbs. Butter

2 Tbs. Olive oil

¼ C. Minced yellow onion

1 C. Diced butternut squash

1 C. Arborio rice

2 Tbs. Butter to finish

3 Tbs. Grated Parmesan cheese

1. Heat butter and oil in a wide, heavy pot over low heat. Sweat onions and butternut squash until soft. Add rice and cook, stirring to coat the grains with butter, until opaque, 3 to 5 min.

2. Add 1/2 C. hot stock and stir until liquid is absorbed. Be careful to stir regularly so the risotto does not scorch.

3. Continue adding stock in this fashion until rice is cooked al dente. Risotto should be a little loose, not soupy.

4. Add butter and cheese. Adjust salt and pepper.

Roasted Garlic Cream

1 hd. Garlic

1 tbs Olive oil

1/4 C. Heavy cream

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

1. Break heads into individual cloves, leaving the cloves unpeeled. Place the cloves in a pot and cover with the oil. Bring to a simmer over low to medium heat.

2. *Caution! Garlic cloves can pop if heated too quickly!*

3. When oil begins to bubble, reduce heat and allow the garlic to cook for two minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Strain the garlic through a fine strainer and reserve the oil.

4. When cooled, gently peel cloves. Place peeled clove in a fine strainer and allow to strain further.

5. In a non-reactive pot, reduce cream by 1/4 over low heat. Add drained garlic cloves and bring mixture back to a simmer. Remove from heat and puree. Add chopped thyme.

Veal Stock

10 # Veal marrow bones

2 ea. Onions, diced

2 ea. Carrots, peeled and diced

¼ bu. Celery, diced

1 bu. Parsley stems

1 bu. Thyme stems

2 head Garlic, sliced crossways

1 ea. Bay leaves

8 ea. Peppercorns

1 10 oz Can tomato puree

1. Roast bones at 350 degrees until well browned. Do not burn the bones.

2. Add carrots, onion, and celery to browned bones.

3. When all are browned, place bones, vegetables, and remaining ingredients in a medium stockpot and cover with cold water.

4. Bring to a boil, skim and reduce to a simmer.

5. Simmer for at least 6 to 8 hours (preferably overnight), strain, and cool.

Veal Jus

1. Place veal stock in a straight-sided pot that accommodates stock with about an inch to spare. Place on burner and bring to a boil.

2. As stock comes to a boil, skim off fat and foam. Reduce to a low boil.

3. As soon as the stock has reduced enough to fit into the next sized straight-sided pot, strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

4. As soon as it comes to a boil, skim scrupulously. Repeat procedure until stock becomes thick. When nearly sauce consistency, add ½ C. good red wine and continue reducing.