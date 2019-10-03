



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local congressman Conor Lamb has joined the chorus of Democrats supporting an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Lamb explained his position while touring Lanxess, a German-based specialty chemicals company off the Parkway West in Findlay.

One gentleman asked, “Where do you stand on all of that?”

Lamb was careful in his response.

“I am very concerned about the recent whistleblower allegations from the standpoint that they relate to our national security,” said the Mt. Lebanon Democrat. “And if there is something going on that makes us weaker or more threatened as a nation, particularly as it relates to Russia, I’m very concerned about it.”

But Lamb insisted that he does not yet have the facts to judge President Trump’s guilt or innocence.

“I think it is really, really important to make clear that we have not prejudged anyone, at least most of us have not,” Lamb said. “And I view us at the beginning of something, not the end.”

Lamb said we need to follow the facts and protect the whistleblower’s identity.

“The best sign so far is that the whistleblower’s identity has been protected,” Lamb said. “So somebody who felt they were reporting a compromise to our national security came forward.”

“They had the courage to step forward,” Lamb added. “And the fact that the House has kept that person’s identity secret — so has the administration — is a really good sign.”

Still, the President has been unrelenting in his attacks on both the whistleblower and the Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam B. Schiff of California.

Lamb stands with Schiff.

“I do believe that chairman Schiff is a careful person who also used to be a federal prosecutor, like me, and understands the importance of doing this deliberately,” Lamb said.

“But again, the only important thing is the facts and what the witnesses have to say, what they have to tell us, and how we protect the American people,” Lamb added. “It’s not about personalities. It’s not about party. It’s about what the evidence shows.”