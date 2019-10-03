PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man will spend 15 years behind bars after Pittsburgh SWAT officers found a “substantial” amount of drugs and several fully loaded firearms at his house.

Former Pittsburgh resident and 43-year-old Denver Sangster was sentenced to 15 years in jail, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.

In a news release, the Department of Justice says information in court showed that SWAT officers and federal DEA agents found a “substantial” amount of marijuana, cocaine and crack cocaine in Sangster’s Pittsburgh home on Orin Street.

In addition to a large amount of drugs, four firearms were found loaded to max capacity.

Sangster was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine as well as cocaine and marijuana. He was also convicted of possession of firearms with the intention to use them to further a drug crime.

Sangster will serve 10 years for the drug trafficking crime and five years for the firearms crime.