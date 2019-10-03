



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and a drop in temperatures next week are going to put parts of Northern Pennsylvania into “prime foliage viewing” territory, with Western Pa. not far behind.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources put out an updated fall foliage forecast for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9, showing the northern parts of the state approaching the best color category.

For Western Pennsylvania, the leaves aren’t quite there yet, but they are beginning to change, according to the DCNR.

Continued above-average temps have slowed progression of fall foliage across the state, but rain, brown leaf drop, and a future drop in temps should send much of the state’s northern tier into prime foliage viewing🍁🍂next week ➡ https://t.co/jG25JxNTq4 #PAFallFoliage #FallinPA pic.twitter.com/RiDLwUOsed — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 3, 2019

Westmoreland County’s Chestnut Mountain and Somerset County’s Laurel Mountain and Negro Mountain are going to start showing red leaves.

If you want to see the best leaves in the whole state, the DCNR recommends Mt. Davis in Somerset County.

October kicked off with summer-like temperatures, slowing the changing of leaves.

But now, the DNRC said recent storms and rains will give many forests a “drink.” Brown leaves will be stripped off, making it easier to check out the other leaves once they start to turn.

If you’re looking for a weekend trip, Susquehanna and Wayne County are going to have the most stunning leaves in the upcoming week.