PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Dave Kuiawa, of Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits, stops by with some spooktacular Halloween drink recipes.

Here are three different cocktail recipes:

Bat-Tito Bite – October’s Cocktail of the Month (batch recipe)
• 1 c Tito’s Handmade Vodka
• 2 c blood orange soda
• ¾ c pomegranate juice
• ½ c sparkling mineral water
• ¼ c simple syrup
• 4 Tbsp fresh lime juice
• 5 lime wheels
Chill all ingredients, then combine in a large bowl. Serve in rocks glasses filled with ice.

Jekyll & Gin
• 3 oz Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin
• ½ oz fresh lemon juice
• 1 tsp Rose’s Grenadine
• Tonic water
Combine the first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water.

Wine Selections:
• 19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine (PLCB item #2460)
• Michael David Winery Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon (PLCB item #8250)

