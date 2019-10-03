PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Buffalo Sabres. Fans making their way to the game may encounter delays due to construction.

The intersection near PPG Paints arena, Centre Avenue and Washington Place, is usually busy.

So when you add in the thousands of Penguins fans, a construction project and a ramp closure, getting around could be challenging for drivers.

KDKA has learned from PennDOT that a ramp from Interstate 579 to Seventh Avenue is closed.

That’s because of the I-579 “CAP” project, which will be like a park for the area.

With that closure, traffic is being detoured to a ramp for Centre Avenue and PPG Paints Arena.

That ramp could become congested. So, it’s suggested fans attending tonight’s game to build in extra time to get around.

The game between the Penguins and Sabre’s begins at 7 p.m.