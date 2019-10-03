



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new exhibit coming to the Fort Pitt Museum is going to explore how Pittsburgh, Pa. was almost once Pittsburgh, Va.

“Yinz would be y’all. Virginians would bleed black and gold. Pittsburgh would be for lovers, too,” the Heinz History Center, which the Fort Pitt Museum is part of, says in a news release.

The Fort Pitt Museum says 1774 was a “turbulent” time as both the Pennsylvania and Virginia colonies fought for control of Pittsburgh.

Highlights of the exhibit include Monongahela Indian artifacts, a rifle manufactured for American Indianas and an 18th century Indiana basket.

The museum says the real star of the show is a carved powder horn which is believed to be one of the earliest objects made in the Steel City.

Historians believe it was made while Fort Pitt was under British capture. Powder horns were used to safely carry gunpowder.

The exhibit opens this Saturday, Oct. 5.