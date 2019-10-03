



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pitching coach Ray Searage and bench coach Tom Prince will not return to the Pittsburgh Pirates’coaching staff next season.

In a release Thursday, the team announced both coaches are not candidates to remain on the squad’s 2020 MLB staff.

The moves came four days after the team fired manager Clint Hurdle.

The team also said the team’s other coaches are “candidates to remain on the big league staff pending the conclusion of the managerial and coaching staff hiring process.”

The Pirates slumped to a 69-93 finish in 2019 due in part to injuries that ravaged the starting rotation.

Pittsburgh lost ace Jameson Taillon for the season in May due to a right elbow injury that required a second Tommy John surgery.

Three other members of the starting staff also spent time on the disabled list. The Pirates posted a team ERA of 5.18, second-worst in the National League behind Colorado.

Prince served as the interim manager in place of Hurdle for Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati. Prince said afterward he’d be interested in being a candidate to replace Hurdle but the club is parting ways with him and Searage.

