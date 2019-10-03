Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Kohl’s in Ross Township was evacuated due to a fire.
KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith reports crews wereon the scene of a working fire at Kohl’s on McKnight Road Thursday night.
#BREAKING: Crews on the scene of a working fire at Kohl’s on McKnight Road in Ross Twp. Store evacuated. No injuries reported. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7a2she8nxg
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) October 3, 2019
The store was evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire.
There have been no injuries reported.
