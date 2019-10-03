



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of firing shots at his ex-girlfriend in Ross Township is now in police custody.

Police were looking for 28-year-old Clinton Lance, of Braddock, for about a week.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office began tracking him when the warrant was issued for his arrest. Lance was taken into custody Wednesday night in Homestead.

He was arraigned overnight on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Ross Township Police said Lance allegedly harassed and threatened a woman who has a Protection From Abuse Order, or PFA, against him.

Lance is accused of threatening the victim and her fiancé with texts and FaceTime calls.

According to police, he allegedly said he would find her at work and shoot her. During these calls, police say he revealed a gun.

Ross Police say they believed Lance waited near the victim’s place of employment, which is a care facility in Ross Township.

As the victim and her fiancé drove towards the workplace, they noticed Lance’s car parked in the darkness.

Then, police say the victim and her fiancé heard six gunshots and saw muzzle flashes.

No one was injured and the victim and her boyfriend fled the area quickly.

Lance’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

