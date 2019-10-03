Comments
The road has since reopened as officials cleaned up the steel that had spilled.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A tractor trailer lost its cargo on Route 51 South, causing a huge rush-hour traffic delay.
Allegheny County says a tractor trailer lost 15 to 20 sheets of steel on Saw Mill Run Boulevard/Wabash.
Pittsburgh: Road restriction – W Saw Mill Run Rd/Wabash; tractor trailer lost 15-20 sheets of steel on the roadway; road is closed to all traffic until the steel is cleared
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 3, 2019
Some people tell KDKA they had been sitting in traffic for 45 minutes.
