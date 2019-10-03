  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A tractor trailer lost its cargo on Route 51 South, causing a huge rush-hour traffic delay.

Allegheny County says a tractor trailer lost 15 to 20 sheets of steel on Saw Mill Run Boulevard/Wabash.

The road has since reopened as officials cleaned up the steel that had spilled.
WATCH: NewsChopper 2 live over the scene —

Some people tell KDKA they had been sitting in traffic for 45 minutes.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.

