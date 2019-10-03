HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a legal objection against the $38 million bonuses Purdue Pharma’s executives requested to receive.

A news release issued by the attorney general’s office says AG Shapiro filed a joinder to the United States Trustee’s objection to the $38 million in bonuses.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy protection in the midst of making settlements with several states over the toll of the nation’s opioid crisis.

AG Shapiro released a full statement, saying:

Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family’s greed seems to know no bounds. After declaring bankruptcy to try to shield themselves from liability for the opioid epidemic that they engineered, they now want to pay their company executives millions of dollars in bonuses. Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have profited billions of dollars from OxyContin, and yet they have gone to extraordinary means to avoid accountability for the crisis it fueled. Today I’m standing in firm opposition to these bonuses and demanding that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family pay up for the devastation they have caused to the people of Pennsylvania.”