PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 22-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a church in Oakland.

According to the Pittsburgh Police, they received a call about a burglary in progress at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Oakland just before 8:45 p.m. last Sunday, Sept. 21.

The church’s key holder had been alerted by the burglar alarm and when they arrived to check it out, they noticed a bicycle and a backpack by the basement door, where a window had been broken.

Police say they checked out the broken window and called in more officers to secure the perimeter and check the church.

When police went inside, they say they saw some damage to an inside door.

They say a Pitt Police officer on the scene watched a male suspect slip out of the church with bolt cutters.

The suspect was detained until Pittsburgh Police could take him into custody.

They identified the suspect as 22-year-old Zachary Hiles.

He’s facing multiple charges, including burglary and criminal mischief.

Police did not say what Hiles allegedly tried to steal.