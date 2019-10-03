



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– On Thanksgiving, some people still have last-minute items to pick up from the store, but this year the options might be slim.

BestBlackFriday.com released a group of stores that will be closed for the holiday.

Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 in the Pittsburgh area:

• Army and Airforce Exchange Service

• Academy Sports and Outdoors

• Ace Hardware

• BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• Costco

• Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

• HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

• Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

• Sam’s Club

• Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• Stein Mart

• T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

• True Value

There are other stores that are also rumored to be closed but have yet to confirm including:

• Cost Plus World Market

• Crate & Barrel

• Dillard’s

• Nordstrom

• Harbor Freight

• H&M

• Home Depot

• Ikea

• Pier 1

• Sprint

• T-Mobile

• AT&T

• The Container Store

• Sur La Table

• Petsmart

• Office Depot/OfficeMax

All stores will re-open for Black Friday.