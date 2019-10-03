PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– On Thanksgiving, some people still have last-minute items to pick up from the store, but this year the options might be slim.
BestBlackFriday.com released a group of stores that will be closed for the holiday.
Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 in the Pittsburgh area:
• Army and Airforce Exchange Service
• Academy Sports and Outdoors
• Ace Hardware
• BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• Costco
• Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
• HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
• Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
• Sam’s Club
• Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• Stein Mart
• T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
• True Value
There are other stores that are also rumored to be closed but have yet to confirm including:
• Cost Plus World Market
• Crate & Barrel
• Dillard’s
• Nordstrom
• Harbor Freight
• H&M
• Home Depot
• Ikea
• Pier 1
• Sprint
• T-Mobile
• AT&T
• The Container Store
• Sur La Table
• Petsmart
• Office Depot/OfficeMax
All stores will re-open for Black Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.