



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life Congregation released new details about its plan to mark one year since the shooting at the synagogue.

Leaders have been meeting for weeks, trying to determine how to honor the 11 people who died and Pittsburgh’s strength.

They have come up with a theme: remember, repair, together.

They will be several community service opportunities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 27 at various sights throughout the city.

RELATED STORIES:

There will also be drop-in hours at The Resiliency Center on Forbes Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a Torah study from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Rodef Shalom Congregation.

Leaders will close the day with a community commemoration ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.

The gathering will have readings, music, video, prayers and words to remember the victims.

If seating is full, the gathering will be shown on large audio/video screens outside the hall.

No registration is required.