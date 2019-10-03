Comments
HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Washington County Coroner’s Office has been called to a reported fatal crash in Washington County this morning.
The fatal, two-vehicle crash was first reported around 10:15 a.m. on the westbound side of Route 22 in Hanover Township.
According to emergency officials, at least two people were flown by medical helicopter from the scene. There has been no word on their conditions.
The coroner’s office is also on the scene.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time.
State police are investigating the crash.
