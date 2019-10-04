BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested two men after a narcotics search warrant was issued at a house in the 200 block of 1st Street in Braddock.
Narcotics Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team arrived on the scene Friday around 11:55 a.m., Allegheny County announced.
Officials found bulletproof ballistic vests, 100 pounds of marijuana, $26,656 in cash, 1,871 ecstasy tablets, THC oil, 11 grams of THC wax, a .45-caliber handgun, ammunition, packaging material for marijuana distribution, half-pound of MDMA powder, pre-rolled hashish cigars, oxycodone pill, and THC vape cartridges.
Dontae Jackson and Melvin McCane were arrested, officials said.
Jackson is facing numerous charges, including felony possession with intent to deliver.
McCane is also charged with felony possession.
