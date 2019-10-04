



GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Child abuse accusations against a Westmoreland County priest have been found to be unsubstantiated after an investigation from the Diocese of Greensburg.

Father Joseph Bonafed was removed from the ministry in August of 2018 after allegations surfaced that the Monessen native and leader of parishes in West Newton and Herminie had inappropriate contact with a child back in the early 1990s.

The DA declined to press charges against Father Bonafed and the investigation against him was closed.

The Diocese of Greensburg says that’s when they started their own canonical investigation, which they say is a review based on Church Law.

Their investigation reportedly found “allegations relating to inappropriate conduct in the workplace,” according to a news release sent by the Diocese of Greensburg.

Information was gathered over a six-month period and was presented to the Diocesan Review Board.

Based on those accusations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, two other independent boards recommended that Father Bonafed should not resume pastoral ministry.

After a discussion with Father Bonafed, the Diocese of Greensburg says he freely resigned at Saint Edward’s Parish in Herminie and Holy Family Parish in West Newton. He will be taking a leave of absence.