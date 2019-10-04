PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is receiving funding to prevent child maltreatment and reducing entry into foster care.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration on Children, Youth and Families’ Children’s Bureau has granted Allegheny County with $550,000 in the first year of a five-year funding commitment.

Allegheny County is one of only nine jurisdictions to be granted this funding.

“DHS is committed to ensuring that all children thrive and recognize that an important part of child safety and well-being is for families to be well supported though a comprehensive network of preventative programs,” said DHS Director Marc Cherna. “We are thankful for this funding from the Children’s Bureau which will help us further strengthen families in our community, improve children’s outcomes and maximize safety, security and well-being.”

The funding is offered through the Children’s Board’s Community Collaborations to Strengthen and Preserve Families grant. This grant recognizes long-term projects that bolster family-integrated services, build community partnerships, and encourage innovation.

“These grants embody the Children’s Bureau’s commitment to developing new and improved child welfare strategies that are focused on preventing the maltreatment of children by their caregiver, and as a result, creating environments in which families can thrive and children are free from harm,” said Jerry Milner, Associate Commissioner of the Children’s Bureau.

The funding will mainly be directed in helping launch “Hello Baby” a new initiative that will provide support to new parents in Allegheny County and is scheduled to launch in January.