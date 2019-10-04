Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews battled an early morning working house fire in Hempfield Township.
In a Facebook post, Murrysville Medic One shared photos of the destructive fire.
They said it happened in Hempfield Township early Friday morning.
It was a working residential fire, and the photos show bright flames and dark smoke coming from the house.
The photos also showed substantial damage to the home.
First responders did not say if anyone was injured, and they didn’t say what started the fire.
