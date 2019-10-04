



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is reportedly taking the e-cigarette company Juul to federal court.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Kimberly Mays says when she used her Juul e-cigarette, it triggered two seizures and has left her with permanent injuries.

Mays suffered the seizures in June and July, just 30 minutes after using the e-cigarette, both required a hospital visit.

According to the Post-Gazette, this vaping injury lawsuit is one of the dozens filed nationally but is believed to be the first at the federal level.

As of October 1, there have been over 1,000 lung injury cases and the CDC says they need to better understand vaping products related to this outbreak.

Mays, a Westmoreland County resident, was a former smoker who started using e-cigarettes as a way to quit smoking.

According to the suit, “Ms. Mays has suffered multiple seizures, diagnosed short-term memory loss, mood shifts and permanent altering of her brain.”

Since her seizure, she is not dependent on others and isn’t able to around her children alone.

She is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.