



(CNN) — Kevin Smith has announced that “Clerks 3” is coming.

Fans are getting another sequel to the 1994 independent cult hit.

“3 CLERKS! Thanks to the good folks at @zscentertainmentand @leeloomultiprops, I got to see Randal! #JeffAnderson, @jaymewes, and I spent Saturday signing stuff and catching up, seeing so much movie merch that’s been made over the last 25 years (hit the Leloo site for sweet signed skateboards)! But even better than that? We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning – a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

The director added “It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles.”

“And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III!,” Smith wrote. “To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime!

The film was canceled by Smith in 2017 when Jeff Anderson, who co-starred in the first two, dropped out.

Smith addressed that failed project, posting, “This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true!”

“After mending fences with @benaffleck earlier this year, I was hoping for a chance to do the same with Jeff – so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room,” Smith said. “But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all.”

“Clerks 2” was released in 2006.

Smith and Jason Mewes played their now famous characters, Jay and Silent Bob.

The trailer for “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was released in July.

