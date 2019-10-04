  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Lipari foods has issued a voluntary recall of their chicken salad products over listeria concerns.

According to the company, several types of its chicken salad products could contain listeria.

Products included in the recall are:

  • Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad
  • Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad
  • Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
  • Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches
  • Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant

No illnesses have been reported, but those that purchased these products are encouraged to either throw them away or return them for a refund at their point of purchase.

