



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It often looks like nothing is being done downtown at the old Kaufmann’s building in Downtown.

But that is not true.

The corner of the building at Forbes and Cherry Way is about to open up as a new hotel.

“So in the old days, this would have been the Kaufmann’s mezzanine, which was the famous pass-through where thousands of people a day would walk through at the top above or above the retail space on the ground floor,” said Matthew Shollar on Friday.

Shollar, the developer of the EVEN Hotel, gave KDKA money editor Jon Delano a special tour of the new 160-room hotel in a section of the Kaufmann’s building.

The hotel, which opens Sunday, has a special theme.

“It’s very wellness-oriented,” said Shollar. “Wellness runs through everything in the hotel, from design to the food and beverage concept to the in-room equipment. Our gym is right in the lobby, and it’s much larger than the typical hotel gym.”

The center of the hotel is open to the sky with a healthy food bar, while the rooms — starting at $165 a night — have their own fitness features.

“This has a number of toning exercises,” Shollar said. “There’s a guidebook and 10 television channels set up to train people on how to use this, so they can do stretching, toning exercises in the morning.”

“Everything comes with a pilates ball, yoga mat, and a foam roller and other fitness equipment in the room,” Shollar added.

The new hotel takes up two of the 13 floors in the old Kaufmann’s building.

So what’s happening on the other floors?

KDKA got a chance to take a little peek at the open atrium that’s was built in the middle of the Kaufmann’s building.

From the fifth floor up, Kaufmann’s has been hollowed out to provide a spectacular atrium, which will have seating and a fire place when completed.

The hotel is on the fifth and sixth floors while more than 300 new luxury apartments are above.

Floors three and four will be a garage, along with the basement, while the first two floors are reserved for retail.

“Everyone is very excited about this building being repurposed and reutilized,” added Shollar.