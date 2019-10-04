



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to Pittsburgh next Friday to talk about Pennsylvanians re-entering the job market.

The first annual Pa. CareerLink Reentry Jobs Event will be held on Oct. 11 at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Before the job fair, there will be a breakfast where Lt. Gov. Fetterman will talk to employers about hiring people looking to re-enter the workforce.

“The job seekers who attend this job fair are truly starting over with their lives and their careers,” said Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in a press release.

“We’re hoping they come to this event to see what’s out there for them. I commend all of the employers who are committed to giving Pennsylvanians a second chance.”

There will also be autographed Steeler footballs raffled off to jobseekers.

“A broad spectrum of industries” is expected, including manufacturing, transportation and medical.

Most recently, Lt. Gov. Fetterman was encouraging residents to apply for pardons for non-violent marijuana convictions.