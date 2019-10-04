PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested by police after he allegedly broke into the K9 training facility and acting aggressively toward the dogs.
According to police, Timothy Ward, walked through the gate of the K9 yard on October 2, despite a sign warning him not to enter.
Ward then walked to the back of the facility and began barking and growling at one of the police dogs. Ward then began yelling that he was an undercover police officer and attempted to leave the yard and walk to the police parking lot.
When officers approached Ward, he then stripped off his clothes and walked near Washington Boulevard, nearly walking into heavy traffic.
Officers eventually took Ward into custody and transported to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.
Ward will be facing charges of defiant trespassing, open lewdness, indecent exposure and taunting police animals.
