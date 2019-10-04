MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a potentially fatal mosquito-borne sickness, has been detected in parts of Mercer County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says they will be spraying parts of Stoneboro, Mercer County where they have confirmed EEE.
Starting yesterday, the DEP began spraying the area of McComb Road, Route 965, Bradley Road and Hendersonville Road.
The DEP says EEE is a “rare but serious disease,” and you’re most at risk to get it through late July until September.
EEE has already been confirmed in 3 Pennsylvania counties: Carbon, Monroe, and Erie.
EEE can be potentially fatal to birds, horses and humans.
The CDC says there have been 18 reported cases across the country in 2019. Most fatal cases have been reported in the Mid-Atlantic states.
Symptoms for the disease include a high fever of 103 degrees or higher, a stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy. Most symptoms typically last 3-10 days.
