Comments
OAKLAND (KDKA) — Both the University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted burglary case.
According to the University of Pittsburgh, a just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening, an unknown person attempted to enter an off-campus house through a bedroom window but was unsuccessful.
The victim said that while he was sleeping, the person tried to open the window, was unable to gain entry, and then fled through the backyard.
No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the home.
Police are requesting anyone with information call either City of Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
You must log in to post a comment.